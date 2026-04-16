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Warm and windy days ahead

We have a warm and dry stretch across southeast Arizona, with temperatures running a little above normal through Saturday.
We have a warm and dry stretch across southeast Arizona, with temperatures running a little above normal through Saturday.
Warm and windy days ahead
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We have a warm and dry stretch across southeast Arizona, with temperatures running a little above normal through Saturday. Today brings gusty southwest winds across much of the area, with breezy conditions sticking around east of Tucson on Friday.

Looking ahead, it gets even warmer, with highs climbing several degrees above normal by Sunday into early next week. Winds will shift out of the east and southeast Sunday into Monday, but the dry pattern is sticking around.

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