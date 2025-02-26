Warm and dry with strong winds on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Afternoon highs will continue to climb 10-15° above normal through Friday.

Along with the unseasonably warm temps, a few passing weather systems will bring elevated winds leading to blowing dust and critical fire concerns.

Breezy southeast winds will be present Thursday in the valleys east of Tucson, resulting in the potential for

localized blowing dust across Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties.

A series of weather systems will then move across the region Saturday and then Monday resulting in breezy to

windy southwest winds, cooler temperatures and a slight chance of showers with the second system.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Wednesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

