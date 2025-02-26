Watch Now
Warm and dry with strong winds on the way

Staying unseasonably warm with blowing dust and critical fire concerns coming
Gusty winds will bring blowing dust and critical fire concerns
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Afternoon highs will continue to climb 10-15° above normal through Friday.

Along with the unseasonably warm temps, a few passing weather systems will bring elevated winds leading to blowing dust and critical fire concerns.

Breezy southeast winds will be present Thursday in the valleys east of Tucson, resulting in the potential for
localized blowing dust across Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties.

A series of weather systems will then move across the region Saturday and then Monday resulting in breezy to
windy southwest winds, cooler temperatures and a slight chance of showers with the second system. 

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Wednesday weather

