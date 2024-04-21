Warm and Dry conditions continue for Cochise County on Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Those in Cochise County can expect a cool start to the day Sunday with temperatures ranging from the mid-40s to mid-50s.

Things begin feeling more like Spring as the day progresses with highs topping out in the mid-80s for many across the county. Some areas like Cascabel could reach the ninety-degree mark.

Conditions remain similar as the new week approaches with no major changes until next weekend when a trough moving through the region could bring breezy conditions and cooler temperatures.

