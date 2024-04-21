Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Warm and Dry conditions continue for Cochise County on Sunday

Dry and mild conditions continue throughout the weekend and into next week.
Posted at 10:14 PM, Apr 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-21 01:14:14-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Those in Cochise County can expect a cool start to the day Sunday with temperatures ranging from the mid-40s to mid-50s.

Things begin feeling more like Spring as the day progresses with highs topping out in the mid-80s for many across the county. Some areas like Cascabel could reach the ninety-degree mark.

Conditions remain similar as the new week approaches with no major changes until next weekend when a trough moving through the region could bring breezy conditions and cooler temperatures.

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018