Warm and cloudy Monday as chances for rain arrive

Posted at 5:12 PM, Feb 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-25 19:12:04-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will stay cloudy and warm for one more day, with highs near 80 degrees expected in the Tucson area on Monday.

Winds will pick up in the afternoon ahead of our next weather system, which will bring chances for showers and cooler temperatures to Southern Arizona early this week.

Daytime highs will be closer to average by the middle of this week, with a late week warm-up expected to follow.

- Ryan Fish

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 2.25.24

