Valentine's Day will bring gusty wind and a chance of showers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another weather system arrives for Valentine's Day and will bring more gusty wind and a chance of showers to southern Arizona.
This system will bring more wind than anything else because moisture will be limited.
Even so, we'll see a few showers Friday afternoon into Friday night along with some snow above 6,000'.
Most of us will see only a trace of rain with only a dusting of snow above 7,000'.
Saturday, skies clear with highs in the mid-60s and we'll see mid-70s for Sunday.
Dry weather and highs in the 70s will be the trend going into the middle of next week.
Have a happy Valentine's Day!
Cuyler Diggs
Cochise County Forecast
