Valentine's Day will bring gusty wind and a chance of showers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another weather system arrives for Valentine's Day and will bring more gusty wind and a chance of showers to southern Arizona.

This system will bring more wind than anything else because moisture will be limited.

Even so, we'll see a few showers Friday afternoon into Friday night along with some snow above 6,000'.

Most of us will see only a trace of rain with only a dusting of snow above 7,000'.

Saturday, skies clear with highs in the mid-60s and we'll see mid-70s for Sunday.

Dry weather and highs in the 70s will be the trend going into the middle of next week.

Have a happy Valentine's Day!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

