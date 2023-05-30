Unusually cooler temperatures to finish May

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler than average temperatures will stay with us to finish the month of May and take us into the beginning of June.

Highs will struggle to even get to 90° by the time we get to Thursday which would bring the coolest start to June, in Tucson, since 1991.

Unfortunately, the cooler air is not expected to bring any rain with the exception of a few showers in the White Mountains as we finish the week.

For now, we can be thankful for a break on our electric bills!

Cochise County Forecast

