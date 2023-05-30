Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Unusually cooler temperatures to finish May

Cooler, dry air returns to bring May to a close
Posted at 5:53 PM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 20:53:12-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler than average temperatures will stay with us to finish the month of May and take us into the beginning of June.

Highs will struggle to even get to 90° by the time we get to Thursday which would bring the coolest start to June, in Tucson, since 1991.

Unfortunately, the cooler air is not expected to bring any rain with the exception of a few showers in the White Mountains as we finish the week.

For now, we can be thankful for a break on our electric bills!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018