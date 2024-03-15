Unsettled weather settles in for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A better chance of showers arrives to finish the week as low pressure remains over the region.

Snow levels are still expected to drop as low as 5,500' with no significant accumulation until getting above 6,500' where a few inches are possible.

Rain totals will run less than 0.25" for most lower elevations, but gusty wind and chilly temperatures will stay with us through St. Patrick's Day.

High temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows in the 40s through the weekend.

Next week will bring more sunshine and highs back into the mid to upper 70s by the end of the week.

Cuyler Diggs

