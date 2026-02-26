Unseasonably hot temps on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If it feels unusually hot for February, that’s because it is. Southeast Arizona is running 15 to 22 degrees above normal, with record or near-record highs likely Friday through Monday. Some all-time February records could be tied or broken Friday or Saturday.

In Tucson, this stretch has already secured the warmest February and the warmest winter ever recorded. Expect breezy afternoons as well, with west to northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph and occasional higher gusts.

The heat will stick around into early next week. Tempers ease slightly by Tuesday and Wednesday but will still be 6 to 11 degrees above average. Afternoon breezes continue through the weekend, keeping conditions dry, warm and at times gusty for anyone spending time outdoors.

