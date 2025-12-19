Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Unseasonable warmth continues

Warm, dry weather may bring record highs today, as Tucson approaches its record and Sierra Vista may push well beyond it.
Warm, dry weather may bring record highs today, as Tucson approaches its record and Sierra Vista may push well beyond it.
Unseasonable warmth continues
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry, warm weather is sticking around today and into the start of next week.

High pressure parked to our south is keeping skies mostly clear and temperatures well above normal. Afternoon highs will run about 15 to 20 degrees warmer than average, and a few locations could even flirt with record-breaking heat. Expect plenty of sunshine through Monday, with only occasional high, thin clouds drifting overhead.

Looking ahead, a change is on the way later next week. A Pacific weather system is expected to move closer, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and a small chance for a few showers between late Tuesday and Thursday.

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism