Unseasonable warmth continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry, warm weather is sticking around today and into the start of next week.

High pressure parked to our south is keeping skies mostly clear and temperatures well above normal. Afternoon highs will run about 15 to 20 degrees warmer than average, and a few locations could even flirt with record-breaking heat. Expect plenty of sunshine through Monday, with only occasional high, thin clouds drifting overhead.

Looking ahead, a change is on the way later next week. A Pacific weather system is expected to move closer, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and a small chance for a few showers between late Tuesday and Thursday.

