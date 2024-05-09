Watch Now
Typical May weather continues to end the week

Nice temperatures will remain with us as we get closer to the weekend
Posted at 6:08 PM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 21:08:47-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nice temperatures will continue to finish the week, but wildfire risk will still remain elevated.

A combination of gusty afternoon wind and low humidity will continue to bring moderate to high wildfire risk across southern Arizona.

These conditions are not likely to change any time soon as the weather pattern doesn't show any signs of shifting.

High temperatures will start to climb through the weekend and we can expect to see low to mid-90s going into next week.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

