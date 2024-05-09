Typical May weather continues to end the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nice temperatures will continue to finish the week, but wildfire risk will still remain elevated.

A combination of gusty afternoon wind and low humidity will continue to bring moderate to high wildfire risk across southern Arizona.

These conditions are not likely to change any time soon as the weather pattern doesn't show any signs of shifting.

High temperatures will start to climb through the weekend and we can expect to see low to mid-90s going into next week.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

