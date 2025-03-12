Two storms bring much needed moisture through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some much needed rain and snow is finally returning to southern Arizona through the end of the week.

This first storm will only bring a trace to 0.20" of rain with 1 - 3" of snow above 6,500'.

The next storm will be stronger and bring a bit more rain and snow with snow levels dipping to 4,000' by early Friday morning.

The second round of moisture will bring another 0.10" to 0.30" of rain with up to 10" of snow above 7,000'.

Winter Weather Advisories have already been posted for elevations above 7,000' from Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning.

High temperatures will stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s until Friday when highs drop into the mid-50s.

Keep your winter clothes handy for the end of the week!

Cochise County Forecast

