Two storm systems impact our weather through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The weather roller coaster will be in full swing through the end of the week as two storms impact southern Arizona.

The first of these two storms arrives Tuesday with gusty wind and some rain showers arriving Tuesday night along with some light mountain snow above 7,000'.

Rain and snow accumulation will be light with a trace to 0.25" of rain expected and 1 - 3" of snow above 7,000'.

Storm #2 arrives Thursday with more strong wind, blowing dust, some rain showers and snow above 4,000' by Friday morning.

Rain and snow accumulation will be light with Thursday's storm and could add another 0.25" of rain to what we receive from Tuesday's storm.

Another 4 - 6" of snow could be added to the higher mountaintops of southeastern Arizona from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

Friday, highs will only climb into the 50s which will give us a chilly start to the weekend with Saturday morning lows dipping into the upper 30s.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

