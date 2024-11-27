Turning a little cooler for Thanksgiving

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Low pressure will pass to our north and bring slightly cooler and breezy conditions to southern Arizona as we move closer to Thanksgiving.

High temperatures will still run above seasonal averages with highs in the lower 70s for Thanksgiving along with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Dry weather is expected with the exception of a few light rain and snow showers over the White Mountains from Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

This weekend will bring more nice weather with highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

We certainly have much to be thankful for when it comes to the weather!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

