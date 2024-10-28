Tucson's highs about to drop 20+ degrees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A long-awaited cooling trend is on the way for Southern Arizona.

As a system approaches Monday, we'll see stronger winds with slightly cooler temperatures.

Late Monday into early Tuesday, we'll see slight chances for scattered showers before a big time temperature drop, with Tucson only expected to reach the low-70s.

A slight warming trend follows, with a beautiful day expected on Thursday for Halloween and Trick-or-Treating.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 10.27.24

