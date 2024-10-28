Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Tucson's highs about to drop 20+ degrees

Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A long-awaited cooling trend is on the way for Southern Arizona.

As a system approaches Monday, we'll see stronger winds with slightly cooler temperatures.

Late Monday into early Tuesday, we'll see slight chances for scattered showers before a big time temperature drop, with Tucson only expected to reach the low-70s.

A slight warming trend follows, with a beautiful day expected on Thursday for Halloween and Trick-or-Treating.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 10.27.24

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network