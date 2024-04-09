Tucson's first 90° day of the year may be near

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our chilly weather pattern will soon be replaced by what is likely to be Tucson's first 90° day of the year.

High pressure will return for the middle of the week and boost our temperatures into the upper 80s and lower 90s for Thursday.

The warming trend will stop there as another weak system bring wind and slightly cooler temperatures back to southern Arizona for Friday.

For the first time in several weeks, we don't have any rain or snow in the forecast for the weekend.

Spring is starting to finally push winter aside.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

