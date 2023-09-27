Tucson ties heat record Tuesday; another possible Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We hit 104 at the Tucson Airport on Tuesday, tying the daily record that was set in 1899.

We could see that happen again on Wednesday, with highs in the triple digits across Pima County. Monsoon is staying dry and likely to stay that way until it officially ends this weekend.

Late this week we'll see a pattern shift, bringing cooler temperatures and stronger wind. Temperatures should return to near-average for this time of year by Sunday.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 9.26.23

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

