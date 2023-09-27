Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Tucson ties heat record Tuesday; another possible Wednesday

Posted at 6:50 PM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 21:50:55-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We hit 104 at the Tucson Airport on Tuesday, tying the daily record that was set in 1899.

We could see that happen again on Wednesday, with highs in the triple digits across Pima County. Monsoon is staying dry and likely to stay that way until it officially ends this weekend.

Late this week we'll see a pattern shift, bringing cooler temperatures and stronger wind. Temperatures should return to near-average for this time of year by Sunday.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 9.26.23

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018