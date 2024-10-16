Tucson looking at 20-degree drop between Wednesday and Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our record heat is in the rear-view mirror. Tucson's high temperatures will fall from the mid-90s on Wednesday to the mid-70s on Saturday.

A cold weather system will move into our area Friday, bringing much cooler temperatures along with chances for rain, scattered thunderstorms and high elevation mountain snow.

Starting Sunday, the system exits our area and a warming trend begins.

Cochise County forecast

Cochise County forecast 10.15.24

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

