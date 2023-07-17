Tucson hits record heat Sunday; better chance for Monsoon storms Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're seeing record or near-record hot temperatures across southern Arizona as we start this new week. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through Wednesday night. However, we may soon begin to see more widespread Monsoon activity.

Storm chances and coverage will see an increase early this week, giving the Tucson metro area a better chance of seeing showers and storms. Most activity will remain to the South and East of the metro area. All of Southern Arizona could see gusty outflow winds and blowing dust.

- Ryan Fish

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 7.16.23

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

