Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Tucson hits hottest September day on record

TIA reached 111 degrees on Sunday afternoon
Posted at 6:09 PM, Sep 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-10 21:09:52-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson International Airport hit 111 degrees on Sunday afternoon, making it the hottest September day on record in the city. Other locations like Sierra Vista (100) and Bisbee (101) tied or broke their September heat records.

Thankfully, we will see temperatures drop on Monday. Highs in the Tucson area will fall to around 100 degrees, much closer to average for this time of year. Cochise County temperatures will dip to the upper-80s and low-90s this week.

We'll also see increased chances for Monsoon showers and storms, with Tuesday looking like the best day to see activity, especially to the south and east of Tucson.

- Ryan Fish

Cochise County forecast

Cochise County forecast 9.10.23

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018