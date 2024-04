TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monday turned into Tucson's warmest day of the year so far, the first day of 2024 to reach 95 degrees.

We'll continue to see lots of sunshine this week with highs in the 90s early this week, before much cooler temperatures as we approach the weekend.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 4.22.24

