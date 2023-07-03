Watch Now
Tucson could see record heat on Monday

Posted at 8:24 PM, Jul 02, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through Tuesday evening, with temperatures over 100 degrees likely for all of Southern Arizona during this stretch.

On Monday, we could see record-breaking heat in some areas, including Tucson. The record high for July 3 in Tucson is 111, and we are forecasting a high of 113.

Early in the week, we'll see spotty chances for moisture and perhaps some showers or thunderstorms developing near the Arizona-New Mexico border.

Rain chances will increase later in the week, most likely in the afternoons to the South and East of Tucson.

- Ryan Fish

