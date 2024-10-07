Tucson closing in on most 100+ degree days in one year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With a new daily high record Sunday of 105 degrees, Tucson has now hit a daily high record 11 of the past 12 days.

Sunday also marks Tucson's 105th day hitting 100 degrees or hotter this year, closing in on the record of 108 days set in 2020.

A very slight cooling trend this week will bring temperatures below triple digits by next weekend, but that is still much warmer than average for this time of year.

