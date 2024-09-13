Tropical Storm Ileana will bring weekend relief

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tropical Storm Ileana has developed off the coast of Mexico and will spread moisture into southern Arizona which will bring a chance of rain for the weekend.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible as early as Friday night to the south of Tucson, but the best chance of rain will occur Saturday and Sunday.

Most of us will see between 0.10" and 0.35" of rain, but some heavier isolated thunderstorms could bring greater amounts of rain to localized areas.

Along with the chance of rain, we'll see cooler temperatures with highs dropping closer to 90° by the start of the week.

Some relief from the hot, dry weather is on the way!

