Tropical moisture will bring some weekend showers

The first Eastern Pacific tropical storm of the year will bring some welcome showers to southern Arizona this weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will finish the week with triple-digit heat, but some tropical moisture will bring relief in the form of cooler temperatures and a few showers.

High temperatures will remain in the low 100s through Friday as tropical moisture moves over southern Arizona.

This moisture will bring a slight chance of thunderstorms Friday and Saturday with most activity occurring south and southeast of Tucson.

A better chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives Sunday afternoon and will continue through Sunday night.

Most of us will see less than 0.25" of rain, but some of us could see a bit more if we find ourselves underneath a thunderstorm.

At least, we are talking about a rare chance of rain for southern Arizona!

