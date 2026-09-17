Tropical moisture clears as drier air returns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tropical low that brought widespread showers and storms yesterday will continue to clear to the north.

With the exception of the Arizona and New Mexico border, most of southern Arizona will see partly cloudy skies today.

A chance of storms along the Arizona and New Mexico border this afternoon and evening, otherwise drier conditions move in Friday limiting the daily chance through this weekend into early next week.

High temperatures will be below normal today, then be around normal Friday through the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

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Cochise County Thursday Weather

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