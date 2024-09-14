Tropical moisture brings weekend rain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tropical moisture will bring a good chance of weekend rain and some cooler temperatures.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday, Sunday and Monday as moisture increases across southern Arizona.

Thunderstorms will be a bit more numerous on Sunday and a few of those could be strong as we head into Monday afternoon.

Most of us will receive between 0.25" and 0.75" of rain, but higher amounts are expected in the higher elevations and areas that are impacted by stronger thunderstorms.

High temperatures will drop into the lower 90s by early in the week and stay in that range as drier weather returns for the middle of the week.

Have a great weekend and enjoy the rain!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

