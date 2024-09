TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're seeing a warm-up to start this week, with triple digit high temperatures expected as early as Tuesday in Tucson. The rest of the week we will approach record temperatures, potentially hitting 105 by the end of this week.

We're staying dry for the next several days with light to moderate winds expected. Our hot weather could finally start to cool down again by early next week.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 9.23.24

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS