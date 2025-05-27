Triple-digit heat returns, but a few thunderstorms are also on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A gradual warming trend will have our high temperatures back in the low 100s for the end of the week along with more dry conditions.

High wildfire danger will continue, but some tropical moisture could bring some relief over the weekend.

What will likely be the first tropical storm of the Eastern Pacific tropical season, Alvin will spread some moisture across southern Arizona beginning Saturday.

This moisture will help fuel some thunderstorms with the best chance of rain occurring from Sunday into Monday.

We're not looking at a big rain potential, but we will be thankful for any rain Alvin could bring!

Cochise County Forecast

