Triple-digit heat continues this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will stay over southern Arizona and bring more record heat through the end of the week.

High temperatures will stay in the low 100s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

In Tucson, the record number of 100°+ days in a single year is 108 days.

This week, it looks like we will break that record as highs continue to climb to 100° or higher through Saturday.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will occur, Tuesday and Wednesday, to the southwest of Tucson and over the White Mountains.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

