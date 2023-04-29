Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Triple-digit heat arrives for the first time this year

Getting much warmer for the weekend
Posted at 5:59 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 20:59:10-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A strong ridge of high pressure will build over the Southwest and bring the warmest temperatures of the year, so far, to southern Arizona.

In fact, Tucson's first 100° day of the year looks to be heading our way for Sunday.

The extreme heat won't last long because another area of low pressure will move in from the west and bring cooler, windy weather back to the region for most of next week.

By the end of the week, highs will drop back into the lower 80s.

Have a great weekend and stay cool!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018