Triple-digit heat arrives for the first time this year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A strong ridge of high pressure will build over the Southwest and bring the warmest temperatures of the year, so far, to southern Arizona.

In fact, Tucson's first 100° day of the year looks to be heading our way for Sunday.

The extreme heat won't last long because another area of low pressure will move in from the west and bring cooler, windy weather back to the region for most of next week.

By the end of the week, highs will drop back into the lower 80s.

Have a great weekend and stay cool!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

