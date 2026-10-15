Thursday's calm before a windy weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson will see temperatures just a few degrees below average Thursday, with strong east to southeast winds becoming the main concern heading into the weekend. Winds are expected to pick up late Thursday night and continue through Saturday, with gusts reaching 50 to 70 mph in many areas.

A High Wind Warning is in effect from 11 p.m. Thursday through 11 p.m. Friday for areas from central Pima County eastward, followed by a Wind Advisory from 11 p.m. Friday through 2 p.m. Saturday. The strongest winds could occur near and just west and northwest of mountain ranges, where gusts could exceed 70 mph.

These winds could knock down trees and power poles, kick up blowing dust and create dangerous driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. The wind event is expected to be unusually strong and prolonged, so even areas outside the most intense wind zones could feel significant impacts. There is also a 20% to 50% chance of rain Friday and Saturday, although strong winds will be the main concern.

Temperatures will remain below normal through the weekend, with unsettled weather potentially lingering into early next week.

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