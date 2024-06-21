Thunderstorms will be possible through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will stay active through the weekend as plenty of moisture will continue to stream across southeastern Arizona.

Not everyone will see rain because we only expect scattered thunderstorms, but those thunderstorms that develop will be capable of producing over a half-inch of rain.

Extreme heat will stay with us with high temperatures close to 105° to finish the week and, after a brief weekend cool down, highs returning close to 110° by the middle of next week.

Gusty wind will also continue into Friday morning and High Wind Advisories remain in effect for portions of Greenlee, Graham and Cochise counties.

Lots of things happening in weather!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

