This week some areas of Southern Arizona could see….snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you stepped outside your door without a sweater, it might’ve been ok during the day, but as we head into the night you’re going to want to put on some warmer clothes.

Today in Tucson we reached a high of only 70 degrees, and some places in the metro area like Vail only reached 68 degrees.

Other places in Southern Arizona such as Sasabe saw 72 degrees, but that was the highest high in our area for today.

The wind also made an appearance today. A wind gust of about 35 miles per hour was felt around the Tucson International Airport. Those wind gusts died down pretty quickly though. Wind speeds were in the single digits in Tucson.

Tomorrow the lows in Tucson and its metro area will reach about 41 degrees. Places like Green Valley will see a low of 37 degrees, and Sonoita will even see a low of 29 degrees.

As for the highs tomorrow, Tucson will reach 76 degrees, which is hotter than we saw today. Some areas like Santa Rosa will see the upper sixties.

For the rest of the week we will see the upper seventies until Tuesday with some clouds coming in before we see some cooler weather at 70 degrees on Wednesday.

Thursday we will see 68 degrees before climbing back up to 75 next Sunday.

Cochise County wx Dec 10

Cochise County saw highs in the sixties today, many places like Sierra Vista seeing 60 degrees. Wind speeds in Cochise County were also relatively low.

However, starting Wednesday and going into Thursday there will be a chance of showers to the north east and east of Wilcox. Some places in the higher elevations might see some snow, but that is a strong might. Counties like Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee are the counties that will see the highest chances of rain and snow.

Starting the week off tomorrow, Sierra Vista will be a degree higher than Tucson at 77 degrees going into Tuesday. Mid week we will see 67 degrees and 74 on Saturday before returning to 67 on Sunday.

