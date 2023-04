TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There's warm, calm weather for southern Arizona this weekend. A few clouds cluttered the early morning hours on Saturday but then the sunshine took over in full force. There's also a breeze, which will follow into Sunday.

A dry weather system will make its way to our area by Tuesday, which will bring much cooler temperatures and gusty winds Tuesday through Wednesday. Tuesday the temperature will drop about 20 degrees into the 60s.

