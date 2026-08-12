There's still a chance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Considerable cloud cover could delay storm development to the late afternoon or evening.

The combination of a shifting weather pattern aloft and deep moisture residing across the region will result in

scattered showers and thunderstorms across Southeast Arizona with the potential for heavy rain the next few days.

Although most of the storms will produce between a half and one inch of rain, the stronger storms are capable of producing locally heavier amounts between 1-3 inches.

Otherwise, a drier southwest flow aloft will bring a downturn in daily storm activity Friday into the weekend.

High temperatures will be near normal today, then 3 to 6 degrees below normal tomorrow and Thursday before

temperatures warm again into the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise County Wednesday Weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

