TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's been an active weather day with storms flowing across southern Arizona. Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of Vail, Ajo and the area near Sells. The storms are heading northwest and the storms will return Sunday afternoon.

The temperatures for Tucson will remain the 100s throughout the next week and Sierra Vista will stay in the mid to high 90s for the next week.

Cochise County Forecast August 3

