The weekend brings a better chance of rain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More moisture and instability arrives for the weekend and will help produce scattered thunderstorms throughout southern Arizona.

Saturday will bring the best chance of rain and some thunderstorms could be severe with strong outflow wind, heavy rain and localized flooding being the biggest concerns.

High temperatures will remain in the low 100s through the weekend along with overnight lows in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Early in the week, hot temperatures will stay with us but rain chances will fall as drier air returns to southeastern Arizona.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

