The weather roller coaster ride continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our latest storm system will move east and make way for some nice spring weather for a couple of days.

We are still on the storm track and another system will bring more wind, cooler temperatures, a few showers and a little more mountain snow to start the weekend.

Most of the energy and moisture will stay north of us, but we will still feel the effects of another cold front by the end of the week.

Thursday, high temperatures will climb into the low to mid-80s before tumbling back into the 60s for Saturday.

Keep the winter and spring clothes handy!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

