The potential threats of a thunderstorm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With more moisture in the atmosphere and warm temperatures, thunderstorms and scattered rain showers are a possibility for this week.

There will be a little bit of a cool down on Thursday with Tucson dipping into the 80s and Sierra Vista in the 70s, but there will also be a warming trend bringing the temperatures back up by next weekend.

Today, a dust advisory went into effect with wind speeds up to 50 mph.

With thunderstorms expected for most of the week, gusty winds and the potential for wildfire danger increases.

