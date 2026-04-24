The main weekend weather concerns will be wind and fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny today with stronger wind gusts returning as a system passes to our north.

Stronger winds are expected again on Saturday, blowing 15-25 mph, and gusting in the 30s and 40, elevating critical fire weather conditions.

A weak weather disturbance moving into Southeast Arizona will bring strong and gusty westerly winds capable of producing areas of blowing dust, along with a slight chance of light showers north of Tucson Saturday night into Sunday.

Highs will be near normal today and tomorrow, then below normal on Sunday.

Meteorologist April Madison

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Cochise County Friday Weather

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