The first major cold front of the season is on the way

Our first major cold front of the season arrives to finish the week, but summer makes a quick comeback next week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are looking at some big weather changes as our first major cold front of the season arrives Friday afternoon.

Ahead of the front, we'll have gusty wind and blowing dust with wind gusts up to 45 mph east of Tucson.

When the front passes late Friday afternoon and evening, we'll see a few showers with some isolated thunderstorms.

Chilly air will quickly follow the front and knock our temperatures down into the upper 40s for Saturday morning.

High temperatures will stay in the 70s to start the weekend, but summer-like heat returns by the middle of next week with highs in the mid-90s.

Let the weather roller coaster ride begin!

Cuyler Diggs

