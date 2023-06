TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny skies today with highs possibly staying just below or right at 100°.

Strong southwest winds will pick up today and tomorrow, bringing fire concerns to the southeast.

A RED FLAG WARNING: is in effect from noon to 7 pm for areas south and east of Tucson. Southwest winds will pick up between 15 and 25 mph, and gusting up to 40 mph.

Meteorologist April Madison

