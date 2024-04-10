Watch Now
The first 90° day of the year is near

Posted at 5:53 PM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 20:53:38-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure is building over southern Arizona and will bring some of the warmest temperatures of the year before the week is over.

In Tucson, we are still on track to see our first official 90° day of the year which will likely happen on Thursday.

A weak system will brush the area and bring gusty wind along with cooler temperatures for Friday, but no rain or snow is in the forecast.

Outside of some breezy conditions on Saturday, the weekend will be pleasant with highs in the 80s and lots of sunshine.

Spring seems to finally be taking hold of our weather pattern!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

