The extreme heat streak peaks today and tomorrow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny with a slight 10% chance for afternoon or evening thunderstorms, mainly south and west of Tucson.

A very low-grade monsoon pattern continues today with limited storm chances for most locales. Storm

chances nudge higher starting Thursday, with a more active monsoon pattern looking to setup Friday through Monday.

High temperatures will remain well above normal through the week with an Extreme Heat Warning in effect for much of southeast Arizona.

Meteorologist April Madison

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Cochise County Wednesday Weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

