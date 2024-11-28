Thankful for a nice Thanksgiving weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our warm weather pattern will stay with us all through the weekend and into the middle of next week.

By Saturday and Sunday, highs will climb close to 80° with overnight lows near 50°.

Plenty of high clouds will continue streaming across southern Arizona, but we won't see any rain or snow as a result of this moisture.

We will see the warm weather pattern taking us through the middle of next week with highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

This will be a great weekend to get outside and work-off some of those Thanksgiving calories!

