Temps stay below average leading up to windy Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southeast Arizona will see decreasing clouds and mostly sunny skies this afternoon, Wednesday, but temps will remain below normal through the weekend.

Strong winds are expected to move into the region late Thursday night and continue through Saturday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for that timeframe, with sustained winds of 30 to 35 mph and gusts reaching 50 to 60 mph possible. Winds could become especially strong in mountain areas, nearby valleys and other locations exposed to easterly winds. Some areas, particularly across southern Cochise, southeastern Pima and Santa Cruz counties, could see gusts exceeding 60 mph. Strong winds are also possible in Graham and southern Greenlee counties Friday night.

Plan ahead if you have outdoor activities Friday or Saturday, and use caution while driving, especially in high-profile vehicles. Secure loose outdoor furniture, decorations and other items before the winds arrive Thursday night.

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