TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our heat has gone from record-breaking to simply above average for this time of year.

Tucson eclipsed 100 degrees again Monday, but cooler days are ahead this week. We'll also see better chances for Monsoon showers and storms through Wednesday.

The second half of this week, those rain chances dry up and our temperatures warm up again as we reach next weekend.

- Ryan Fish

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 9.11.23

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS