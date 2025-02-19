Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Temperatures remain above seasonal averages through early next week

A relatively warm weather pattern will remain over southern Arizona with even warmer temperatures on the way for early next week
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nice weather will continue across southern Arizona as the main storm track stays well to the north.

High temperatures will continue running above seasonal averages with highs in the 70s through the start of the weekend and 80s to start next week.

We will experience some breezy conditions on Thursday and Friday as another system passes to the north.

Dry weather will remain with us through the middle of next week with only a few high clouds expected from time to time.

Enjoy the nice weather we have heading our way!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network