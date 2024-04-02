TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunshine and warmer temperatures return to southern Arizona for a brief amount of time before another cold front arrives to start the weekend.

By Thursday, highs will climb into the mid-80s as we wait for the next cold front to arrive.

Friday will bring gusty wind and some showers late Friday night into Saturday morning as the cold front sweeps across the state.

Some mountain snow will also be possible, but the front will move through so fast that it won't have time to drop much significant rain or snow on the region.

This next system will bring another shot of cold air and will have our highs falling back into the lower 60s for Saturday.

Don't put away the jackets just yet!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

