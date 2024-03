TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Saturday will start of mildly cool for much of Cochise County with low temperatures in the low 30s to mid 40s.

By the afternoon things begin to warm up with highs in the expected in the upper 60s, low 70s. That trend will continue throughout the weekend.

Partly cloudy skies with a lot of sunshine and no chance of rain in the forecast is expected until the tail end of next week.

